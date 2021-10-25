Craig Gordon: Hearts have transformed ourselves back into a big team again

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Pegged back by Jason Cummings’ 83rd-minute header after John Souttar had put them ahead, Hearts had to deal with their first setback – if you can indeed call it that – by dropping points at home to team they are expected by many to beat.

Gordon is not worried, though. He knows Hearts are in fine fettle after coming up as title winners from the Championship last season. Trips to Gayfield and Somerset Park are in the past, as are the dark days of losing to Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup. The trajectory is still upwards.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You look at the celebrations of Dundee at the end, they’re delighted with their point coming here,” said Gordon.

“I said that to the boys in the changing room, we’ve transformed ourselves back into a big team.

“That’s credit to everybody with the effort they’ve put in so far this season, but with that comes responsibility to go out and do that every single week, hopefully we can continue to do that and stay at the right end of the league.”

Hearts are sitting in second place in the cinch Premiership on 20 points and are the only unbeaten team in the league. That total is the envy of many and Gordon seeks contentment from the position the club are in.

"Twenty points is a good total at this stage,” the Scotland internationalist continued.

“When we put ourselves in such a good position, we’ve dropped a few silly ones, we perhaps could have more and that’s the annoying thing.

“That’s football though, there’s probably one or two points we’ve got against the run of play, but the majority were very well deserved.

“We’re up there on merit. We wish we could’ve had a few more points, but we’re still up there and we go again midweek [against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park].

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position, 20 points is good. Let’s not get too disappointed about it, but we need to keep going now.”