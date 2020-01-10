Charles-Jesaja Herrmann of Wolfsburg on radar as Hearts target five new players to strengthen team

Edinburgh club want several fresh faces before the end of January

Hearts are targeting five new arrivals before the end of the month as manager Daniel Stendel strives to reinforce his squad.

The German wants a left-sided centre-back, a defensive midfielder, two creative wide men and a striker. A new goalkeeper is a slender possibility but outfield positions are being given more priority.

Hearts are scouring the German market as well as UK clubs in an effort to strengthen the above areas.

Stendel and his new assistant, Jorg Sievers, are keen to recruit some players from their homeland as well as others with British football experience.

A new striker is regarded as urgent. Stendel has admired Wolfsburg's Charles-Jesaja Herrmann, 19, for some time and would like to bring him to Scotland. He is a Germany Under-19 internationalist and is seeking regular first-team football.

Enquiries have already been made about Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Samuel and Burton Albion's Liam Boyce, but Hearts face competition for both those forwards.

Samuel has interest from several other clubs and Sunderland are keen on Boyce, valuing him at £250,000.

Stendel and Sievers have also identified central defence, holding midfield and both wings as areas which need attended to. If possible, they would like fresh faces in all of them before the January transfer window closes.

The aim is to find players willing and able to help reinvigorate Hearts and drag them away from the Ladbrokes Premiership's relegation zone.

The club are five points adrift at the bottom of the table ahead of their next league game, which is away at Ross County on January 22.

Several Stoke City players - including defender Liam Lindsay - are also on the Edinburgh club's radar, however their wages are a stumbling block.

It remains to be seen if any loan deals can be negotiated with the English Championship side.

Stendel has told several players they can leave Hearts in an effort to free up money and space. Glenn Whelan has already gone, with Christophe Berra, Jake Mulraney and Craig Wighton also surplus to requirements.