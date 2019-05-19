Celtic 2 - 1 Hearts: How the Hearts players rated

Hearts went down to two Mikey Johnston strikes but it was a spirited performance from the visitors in their final league game of the season. Both sides will meet again in next weekend’s Scottish Cup Final.
View more
Neil McGlade looks back at Hearts’ defeat at Parkhead and assesses how the players fared.
Hearts went down to two Mikey Johnston strikes but it was a spirited performance from the visitors in their final league game of the season. Both sides will meet again in next weekend’s Scottish Cup Final.