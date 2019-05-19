Celtic 2 - 1 Hearts: How the Hearts players rated

Neil McGlade looks back at Hearts’ defeat at Parkhead and assesses how the players fared.

Hearts went down to two Mikey Johnston strikes but it was a spirited performance from the visitors in their final league game of the season. Both sides will meet again in next weekend’s Scottish Cup Final.

1. Zdenek Zlamal Beaten at his near post for the opener but produced several good stops after the break from both Johnston and Dembele. 8

2. Michael Smith Usual assured performance from the full-back before being replaced by Brandon. 6

3. Conor Shaughnessy Worked well alongside Souttar and didn't give a lot away. 7

4. John Souttar A typical Sunday stroll for the captain who never gave Oliver Burke a sniff. 7

