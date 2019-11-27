Bookmaker suspends betting on Daniel Stendel joining Hearts

Have your say

A Scottish bookmaker has suspended betting on the German manager Daniel Stendel joining Hearts.

The Tynecastle club have interviewed a number of candidates since sacking Craig Levein last month and Stendel has emerged as a leading contender.

Betting firm McBookie announced they had closed the book on the former Barnsley manager, tweeting: “Nearly time for Daniel Stendel at Hearts? We have stopped betting now as rumours suggest it is a done deal.”

Other bookmakers make Stendel a heavy odds-on favourite for Tynecastle.

The 45-year-old former Hannover coach guided Barnsley into the Championship last season but was sacked 11 matches into the current campaign with the club second bottom.