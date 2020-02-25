BBC 'finally reach decision' on future of Michael Stewart

Have your say

Ex-Hearts and Hibs midfielder had been suspended by the broadcaster

Michael Stewart is set to make a return to BBC Scotland programming, according to the Scottish Sun.

Michael Stewart, right, working for BBC Scotland alongside commentator Liam McLeod. Picture: SNS

The former Hearts and Hibs midfielder has been absent from both Sportscene and Sportsound since Monday 3 February.

The pundit was suspended following comments made about Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor on live radio.

Host Kenny McIntyre read out an apology on the following day's Sportsound programme and the BBC ditched Stewart from their coverage of Hearts v Kilmarnock on the Wednesday evening.

The BBC previously stated they were discussing the matter with Stewart to make sure "editorial guidelines" were adhered to in future.

They now appear to have come to a resolution on the matter.

A spokesperson told the Scottish Sun: "Following Sportsound on Monday February 3 we have clearly explained the BBC editorial guidelines around fairness and accuracy to Michael Stewart.

"We expect our pundits to be forthright, but fair. Michael agrees with this. On that basis Michael is now available for selection for Sportscene and Sportsound."

It is not yet known when Stewart will return to action, though it could come as soon as this Friday night with Hibs hosting Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Easter Road.

The game will be broadcast live by BBC Scotland with a 7.45pm kick-off.