Austin MacPhee set for Hearts job 'audition', according to reports

Austin MacPhee is set to be in the dugout against Kilmarnock and perhaps longer

Austin MacPhee could be in line for a prolonged period in the Hearts dugout, reports claim.

Austin MacPhee could be in charge of Hearts for a prolonged period, according to reports. Picture: SNS

The 40-year-old is the club's current interim boss following the sacking of Craig Levein. He has overseen two games so far - a 3-0 defeat to Rangers in the Betfred Cup semi final and a 5-2 victory over St Mirren in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

According to the Sunday Mail, MacPhee will be in charge for the away clash with Kilmarnock on Saturday and could remain in place throughout December.

Owner Ann Budge is keen not to rush the appointment of a new boss, so to be sure that the next manager is the right one.

It could act as as a prolonged audition for MacPhee.

Managers without a club have already been interviewed, including Neil McCann, Steve Cotterill, Stuart McCall and new Hibs boss Jack Ross.

The club remain keen on speaking to Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson, while they will also look at other candidates who are in jobs currently.

The favourite for the position with bookies is Neil Warnock, who left Cardiff City earlier this week.

