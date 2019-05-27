Arnaud Djoum set for Hearts’ contract talks this week

Arnaud Djoum admits Saturday’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic could stand as his farewell to Hearts but he will hold talks with Craig Levein this week, writes Alan Pattullo.

Now out of contract, Djoum will seek to find “a solution” to his current situation. He claims he is not in discussions with any other club, having been linked with Aberdeen earlier this season.

Djoum’s mind was only on Hearts on Saturday when they came so near and yet so far to lifting the Scottish Cup when losing 2-1 to Celtic. The sight of Celtic skipper Scott Brown lifting the trophy pained him so much he had to look away.

“I wanted to do something good for this club,” he said. “It was a chance for me to win a trophy, my first trophy with the club. I just really wanted to win this game.”

Asked if he had played his last game for Hearts after nearly four years at Tynecastle, the 30 year-old replied: “Maybe yes, maybe no.

“We need to sit down, talk a little bit and see what happens,” added Djoum. “But maybe yes (he has played his last game), and that’s why I’m frustrated. I really wanted to win this trophy to give to the fans. With all the support they gave us, I wanted to win it for them.”

He revealed he will discuss his future with Levein this week. Hearts are still trying to convince Djoum to extend his stay.

Djoum denied there has been any other contact from clubs. He has been free to sign a pre-contract with another side since January.

“I just need to speak to the gaffer and together the gaffer and I will make a decision,” he said. “We will try to find a solution. We will see. “

He stressed Hearts have played a pivotal part in his career and it would be a wrench to walk away. Djoum has become an established Cameroon international player since arriving at Tynecastle from Lech Poznan. He has won 20 caps to date while at Hearts and lifted the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2017.

“That’s why I really wanted to win this game for the fans and the club,” he said. “Everything has been great when I have been here. Since the first day, even when I was injured, I had support from everyone. I just say thank you to the club and to the fans. I don’t know what will happen next. I will speak to the gaffer… and we will find a solution.”