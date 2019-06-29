Arbroath 2-0 Hearts: New boys missing as Gorgie side go down

Craig Levein looked forward to welcoming his new signings into the team after Hearts slipped to defeat at Arbroath in their first pre-season friendly by dint of goals from Luke Donnelly and Steven Doris.

“There were some good things but we didn’t move the ball quick enough,” said the Tynecastle club’s manager. “Some things we did poorly but I was happy to get through it. The only injury we got was young Jay Sandison, who had a problem with his hamstring.

“A lot of people aren’t here who I’m excited about getting on the field. That will happen in Ireland.”

Hearts will take on Shelbourne in Dublin tomorrow then face Glenavon in Lurgan on Saturday, and the Irish tour will give Levein the chance to run the rule over new boys Jamie Walker, Conor Washington and Craig Halkett. There is also likely to be a debut for Aidy White, who joined last season.

Levein is particularly pleased to bring Walker back to Hearts after his move to England didn’t work out.

“He had to get out of his contract at Wigan,” the Hearts boss said. “I’m glad to get him back. He has a history of scoring goals in this league. He’s had a problem with his knee for a while and finally they got to the bottom of it. He had two chunks of bone removed which had grown underneath his patella tendon. He has had them out and is feeling great. I have no doubt that hampered him before. I feel he will be fresh and ready to go.

“I’m quite content with the business we’ve done. I think Steven Naismith will join us at some point.”

Just a week since resuming training, Hearts utilised their first-team and youth squad at Gayfield.

Donnelly’s early finish opened the scoring and substitute Doris settled this affair in the dying moments. The victory gives Dick Campbell’s team an encouraging result ahead of their Championship campaign. They were well organised and competitive across the 90 minutes.

Levein deployed two different teams, one in each half, and fielded several inexperienced teenagers, including 16-year-old left-back Leo Watson, who signed his first professional football contract just ten days ago.