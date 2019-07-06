Angus Beith targets rise through Hearts coaching ranks after early retirement

“The past cannot be changed; the future is yet in your power.” A recommended philosophy for anyone it may be, it’s still a real shame that former Hearts and Inverness CT midfielder Angus Beith must face such a crucial crossroads in his life at the tender age of 23.

Just as well he has a good head on his shoulders. The midfielder may have cruelly been forced to curtail his playing career due to a recurring hip injury before it truly got started, but he’s done his wallowing, he’s shed the tears and now, with his benefit match coming at Tynecastle this Monday night, he knows it’s the perfect time to draw a line in the sand and look forward to the next step in his personal journey on this earth.

When he announced his retirement, Gorgie legend John Robertson – his manager at Inverness – got in touch with the Hearts academy and helped secure a part-time role for the Edinburgh-born lad helping to coach the under-12s. It’s a position he juggles alongside work for ex-team-mate and old friend Dale Carrick at his Box Soccer franchise, and a business management course at the Open University.

Beith’s goal was to become a first-team regular at Hearts, a club he’d been at since he was nine years old. That dream is no longer an option, but he’s got another in his sights.

“It’s probably going to be a long process for me because I’m starting right at the bottom,” admitted Beith. “Long term I’d love to be involved in a first team. I would love to work my way up through Hearts. That would be a dream scenario. I’ve just got to see where it goes, keeping working hard and trying to improve. I’ve got of badges to work through.

“I am really enjoying the coaching and it has made the transition from being a pro footballer to a coach a little easier. I am still involved in an elite environment.

“I feel I’ve still got a lot to give, especially to the young boys at Hearts. I’ve got a good base of knowledge and been through the process at Hearts from nine until 22. Hopefully I can pass that on.”

The outpouring of support from fans and those in the football community has been significant in helping Beith come to terms with his decision and moving on with the next part of his life.

The piece of advice that stood out the most came from his old manager at Hearts, Robbie Neilson. He made a point of calling his former player to offer his sympathies and to express words of encouragement.

“Jack Ross, Robbie Neilson and John Robertson were fantastic with me after I had made the decision. That was really kind of them that they took the time to get in touch with me,” Beith stated.

“Robbie told me never to give up and he reminded me that whenever I was a player with the under-20s or the first team I always worked hard and he told me to make sure that I carried that into life in general.

“Robbie told me to keep going and be a success in life whether that be coaching or whatever else I decided to do – he told me to continue applying myself.

“That was the best advice that I could have got back then.”

Beith has already taken some lessons from what he learned under Neilson’s guidance when the current Dundee United boss was in charge at Tynecastle and applied them to his own methods as he looks to form his individual coaching style.

He added: “There’s no shouting. There’s none of that. Even when you get up to the first-team now, especially under Robbie, there was little shouting and bawling. It was more controlled and being demanding all the time.

“There’s no need to shout. That’s the same with the academy. Not many young players react to that sort of thing. It’s about being demanding and doing it in the right manner.”

So what about Monday night? The pain caused by his injury restricts him from playing football at any level, but is he going to take centre stage before the action starts by taking the kick-off, just like Hearts boss Craig Levein did at his testimonial way back in 1997?

“Nah I’m just gonna watch from the stands. A lot of people have asked me but I wouldn’t want to,” he said honestly.

“I’m quite comfortable with what I’m doing and talking about it so I’ll be okay. I’m more just grateful that they’ve done it for me and put this game on. It shows the class of the two clubs and the people with them.”