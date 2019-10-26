Alan Pattullo: Whatever happened to Hearts’ famous entrance sign?

A photograph caught the eye this week on Twitter, accompanied as it was by the bold claim: “Probably the most iconic entrance to any Scottish football ground ever”.

The entrance in question was the ostentatious gateway to Tynecastle’s Gorgie Road end with its distinctive ‘Western-style’ font. “Heart of Midlothian Football Club Ltd” it once read, before it was changed to “Plc” to reflect a new era.

The stadium is much changed now but it could only be improved by the return of this feature, which disappeared in the 1990s.

If the increasingly rare TSB bank on the corner has managed to survive, why couldn’t the sign?

Now there’s a rather dull “Gorgie Road stand” notice pinned to the wall when once it was guaranteed Hearts fans could witness a bit of flair every fortnight whatever happened on the pitch.