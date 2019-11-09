Alan Pattullo: Surely Hearts’ much-missed Gorgie Road sign didn’t end up as firewood?

An item on the whereabouts of the much-missed sign at the Gorgie Road end of Tynecastle in this space a couple of weeks ago seems to have struck a chord.

The feedback prompted me to call David Speed, the redoubtable Hearts historian. If he didn’t know, it’s unlikely anybody else would.

Sadly, he fears the sign with its distinctive font above the turnstiles was scrapped in 1994 when construction of the Wheatfield stand began.

“It was torn down essentially to make way for lorries, trucks and cranes to enter Tynecastle,” he revealed. “At that point it was stored in the space between the terracing and the tenements, and since then it’s disappeared off-site.

“I fear it’s been scrapped to be honest with you, which is terribly said because it is so well remembered.”

Appalling, if so. Then owners Leslie Deans and Chris Robinson might be able to ease concerns the sign met an ignominious end as firewood.

The mystery continues.