Aberdeen hopeful Christian Ramirez will be fit as Hearts make late decision on striker

Aberdeen are hopeful Christian Ramirez will be fit to face Hearts in Saturday's cinch Premiership encounter.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez came off with muscle tightness during the 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
The American striker went off against Rangers in midweek with a tight muscle but the Dons are optimistic the move prevented any lasting damage.

The hosts are still without defenders Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andrew Considine and Mikey Devlin along with wide player Matty Kennedy.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson will make a late decision on whether top scorer Liam Boyce is fit enough to start.

The Northern Irishman missed the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone on Wednesday due to a calf strain, with Armand Gnanduillet leading the attack in his absence.

Neilson has everyone else available and may decide to restore Alex Cochrane at left wing-back after he was rested in midweek.

