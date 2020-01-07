Aberdeen eye loan move for former Hearts defender binned by last club over discipline breach

Aberdeen are weighing up a move for Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne, according to reports.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international knows the Scottish Premiership well, having spent half a season on loan at Hearts in the first part of the 2018/19 season, and is looking for another loan club after seeing his season-long stint at Fleetwood Town brought to a premature end earlier this month.

Dunne's loan at Fleetwood was terminated after a "breach of discipline". Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, manager Joey Barton said: "It’s some thing that will stay in the confines of the football club, another discipline breach in our opinion. Something that is non-negotiable for us.

“A lesson that needs to be learned for a young player. Jim did great, had a couple of good performances and scored a couple of good goals, but some things are just non-negotiable and he crossed a line for us."

Dunne, who scored twice in 14 games during his spell at Tynecastle, is yet to make a senior appearance for Burnley but has spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley, Barrow and Sunderland as well as the Capital club and the Cod Army.

The Dons are keen on recruiting Dunne on a loan basis but it is understood that other clubs are also keen. Pittodrie boss Derek McInnes is also hopeful of securing a move for former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Dylan McGeouch after Sunderland gave the green light for talks to proceed.