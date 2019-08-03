Aberdeen defenders ruled out of Premiership opener against Hearts

Have your say

Aberdeen defenders Mikey Devlin and Ash Taylor have been ruled out for their opening league game against Hearts.

Both players have been struggling with hamstring injuries.

Devlin hasn't played since the first leg of the Europa League tie against RoPS on the 11th July, while Ash Taylor was forced off away to Chikhura Sachkhere in the following round.

Hearts striker Steven Naismith, meanwhile, may be fit for a place on the bench. Fellow forward Conor Washington may also return after a back injury.

Provisional Aberdeen squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Considine, McKenna, Ojo, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Ferguson, Bryson, Wright, Campbell, Cosgrove, Main, McLennan. May, Wilson, Anderson, Cerny.

Provisional Hearts squad: Zlamal, Doyle, Smith, White, Souttar, Berra, Brandon, Halkett, Dikamona, Burns, Hickey, Bozanic, Clare, Walker, Cochrane, McDonald, Moore, Morrison, Naismith, Washington, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena.