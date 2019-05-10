Aberdeen 2 - 1 Hearts: Greg Stewart winner gives Dons a Euro boost

Greg Stewart picked the perfect time to score the first league goal of his second spell at Aberdeen to ensure they moved back above the Kilmarnock side he did so much to help in the first half of the season.

It was the on-loan Birmingham City player’s final home game for the club and even his move to bitter rivals Rangers this summer would have been forgiven by the Dons supporters last night when he hit the winner against Hearts.​

That moves Derek McInnes’ side three points clear of the Rugby Park team Stewart scored eight goals for in only 16 appearances, at least until this afternoon, and he was given a standing ovation when replaced by Stevie May late on.​

Not that he can expect such treatment when he returns with his new employers next season and it will be the same when he goes to Ayrshire as well, as this result will increase the pressure on Kilmarnock in the race for an automatic Europa League slot.​

For Hearts it was the latest disappointment in a dismal end to a league campaign that started so promisingly as they have now taken only one point from the last seven matches heading into a daunting double header against Celtic to round things off. ​

Craig Levein made it clear he would rest several of his key men with their Scottish Cup final in mind and was as good as his word as Michael Smith, Peter Haring, Uche Ikpeazu and John Souttar were left out altogether while Bobby Zlamal and Jake Mulraney started on the bench.​

By contrast McInnes had Andrew Considine back in central defence after serving a one-game ban, but much more crucially captain Graeme Shinnie returned to make a farewell appearance in front of the home support before moving to Derby County in the summer.​ Just in time to boost Aberdeen’s chances of finishing above Kilmarnock in third place, the Scotland midfielder’s influence on the team is best illustrated by the fact they lost all seven games he missed during the last two seasons. ​

Not that they have been entirely impressive with him in the side at Pittodrie lately. Prior to this it was only one league win in the eight Premership matches played there since defeating Hearts on their last visit just before Christmas.​

The reason for that isn’t hard to find as the Dons have conceded as many goals at home in the league as St Mirren this season, not that there was much chance of suffering more damage to that total in the first half.​

Levein’s side were as tough and physical as ever when it came to the defensive side of things, but they were devoid of creativity and Joe Lewis in the Aberdeen goal was a virtual spectator.​

Until just before the interval that is, when the Englishman was first clattered by Ryan Edwards then more seriously in an accidental collision with Conor Shaughnessy to prevent the defender clipping in Christophe Berra’s flick-on.​

Lewis needed treatment to a knee injury but played on and made a vital double block to deny first Sean Clare then Clevid Dikamona as Hearts suddenly sensed the opportunity to take what would have been an unlikely lead.​

Not that Colin Doyle was exactly overly extended at the other end either, although the Republic of Ireland international did look nervy dealing with occasional high balls as Aberdeen tried to press home superior possession.​

McInnes’ side began with a greater intensity after the interval. Crucially, greater penetration to go with it as Sam Cosgrove squandered a golden chance to open the scoring in 52 minutes by steering his close-range shot straight at Doyle, but Lewis Ferguson wasn’t so forgiving.​

Jamie Brandon failed to deal with James Wilson’s cross from the right-hand side and when the ball broke into the former Hamilton Accies midfielder’s path he lashed the ball high past Doyle.​

Hearts looked rattled in the immediate aftermath of that goal but Brandon was replaced with teenager Aaron Hickey, making his debut, and the visitors not only steadied, they equalised in 65 minutes.​

Oliver Bozanic’s cross was helped on by Steven MacLean and Edwards, allowing Bobby Burns, pictured, to clip the ball home with the aid of a slight deflection off Shay Logan who should have been tighter to his man.​

Not that it mattered in the end as more impressive play by Manchester United’s on-loan striker Wilson down the right provided the opportunity for Stewart to spin away from Dikamona and smash home the decisive strike in a bruising game with six bookings, four for the visitors.​