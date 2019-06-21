2019/20 Scottish Premiership fixtures: When do Hearts and Hibs play each other in the Edinburgh derby?

Hearts and Hibs have learned their fixtures for the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season and there's an interesting twist on the festive derby this year.

Instead of taking place at New Year or on the final weekend before the turn of the decade, the two Edinburgh clubs will battle it out at Tynecastle on Boxing Day, which in 2019 falls on a Thursday.

Hearts and Hibs will first battle it out in September.

The first match between the arch-rivals will take place on Saturday 21 September at Easter Road, though that match will likely be moved to an earlier kick-off or to the Sunday for live TV broadcast.

The final derby before the split is another midweek contest. Hibs will host Craig Levein's side at Easter Road on Wednesday 4 April.

The two sides will play each other once more in the league if both finish in the top six or bottom six.

Hearts begin their campaign with a trip to Aberdeen. Hibs host St Mirren.

