2012 Scottish Cup final referee Craig Thomson retires

Referee Craig Thomson has announced his decision to retire from officiating.

The man who oversaw the 2012 Scottish Cup final between Hearts and Hibs has brought a 31-year career to an end.

Thomson operated as a category one referee for 19 years, officiating three Scottish Cup finals and four League Cup finals.

Hearts and Hibs fans remember him for differing reasons relating to the 2012 final.

In Gorgie there are fond memories of Thomson as the referee of the famous 5-1 win, while they have never forgiven him in Leith for the decision to award Hearts a penalty for Pa Kujabi's pull on Suso Santana outside the box. Subsequently, he showed the red card to the Hibs defender.

"I've enjoyed 19 years as a Category one referee," the 46-year-old told BBC Scotland. "It's time to let younger refs come through and maybe see if I can reduce my golf handicap."

Thomson has also refereed at Euro 2012 and a number of Champions League matches.