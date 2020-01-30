'1, 2, 3, 4... we will see' - Hearts boss Daniel Stendel hints at more signings and speaks on Craig Gordon

Hearts have been linked with Craig Gordon but Daniel Stendel is concentrating on attacking players

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has played down talk about a move for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, but has hinted at more signings.

The Scotland international has been linked with a return to Tynecastle where he played more than 170 times before a move to Sunderland for a fee of up to £9million.

Gordon has been playing back-up to Scott Bain and more recently Fraser Forster in the past 12 months and is keen to leave Celtic for game time.

Neil Lennon spoke of the club's desire to keep him at Parkhead on Wednesday.

Stendel, however, isn't looking to add to the goalkeeping department with Joel Pereira the current No.1, while Hearts also have Zdenek Zlamal and Colin Doyle.

"I don't have the feeling we need a goalkeeper," the German said.

"I think he is a real good goalkeeper, an important player and he has history in Hearts but at the moment he plays for Celtic and has contract with Celtic. We have three goalkeepers and Joel played well in the last games.

"We have a lot of names but we don't talk so much about goalkeepers."

Midfielder Marcel Langer is seen as a target, while Stendel revealed he is still looking to add more attacking players to his squad.

He said: "One, two, three, four. I don't know, we will see. We have focused more on the offensive position. We hope that Donis improves the next time. He needs a bit more time to train, he didn't play on Sunday. He is a potential player, he can help us for the future.

"The young players played well, I'm happy about this. But especially young players, they sometimes lack consistency. I'm happy about the performance at the moment but I think we can try to bring another offensive player in."

Meanwhile, Hearts striker Steven MacLean is set to depart for a loan move to Raith Rovers.