Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu forced off injured against Kilmarnock

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu may miss the Scottish Cup final after picking up an injury during Hearts’ clash against Kilmarnock.

The forward was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury only a few minutes into the second half. It may mean Ikpeazu will miss the final against Celtic on the 25th May.

Hearts have been beset by injuries throughout the season and are already likely to be without talisman Steven Naismith for the showpiece event at the end of the season. If Hearts are also without Ikpeazu, Hearts manager Craig Levein will have to choose from Sean Clare, Steven MacLean or Craig Wighton to lead the line against the Premiership champions.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.