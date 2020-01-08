Hearts bring Alex Petkov back at end of Clyde loan spell

Clyde boss Danny Lennon admitted he has been unable to extend Alex Petkov’s loan spell at Broadwood - for now.

The Bully Wee boss had asked Petkov’s parent club Hearts about the possibility of retaining the Bulgarian under-21 international defender until the end of the season.

However new Jambos boss Daniel Stendel wants all the club’s loan players back at Tynecastle so he can assess all his options.

That has ended the Bully Wee’s extension plans for the moment. Although it doesn’t rule out further moves before the January transfer window closes.

Lennon said: “We did ask if we could keep Alex for a longer period, but Hearts have said that they want him back. Whether that will change in the future remains to be seen.

“Alex did exceptionally well and has really come on during his time at the club. We’d like to thank him for everything he’s done in a Clyde jersey and I think that we have been good for him as well. I’d like to see him go back to Hearts and make a difference for them at first team level now.”

As things stand Petkov’s final Clyde appearance came in Saturday’s remarkable 3-3 draw with Stranraer at Broadwood - a match which saw the Bully Wee reduced to 10 men after 20 minutes but come back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to grab a point thanks to David Goodwillie’s hat-trick.