Hearts and Hibs to host Scotland Women international matches

Capital clubs will stage games involving Shelley Kerr's side

Hearts and Hibs will host three Scotland Women games this year as the national team continues its Euro 2021 qualifying campaign.

Tynecastle has been selected as the venue for Scotland's match with Albania on June 5, with the Scots winning the last meeting 5-0 in Elbasan.

Goals from Claire Emslie, Jane Ross, Erin Cuthbert, Hannah Godfrey and Christie Murray secured a comprehensive victory.

Kerr said: “Playing at Tynecastle in June will be a special occasion as it’s a stadium we’ve not played in for some time and the club have shown a real appetite to be engage with women’s football having recently hosted a well attended SSE Scottish Women’s Cup Final [between Glasgow City and Hibs Ladies].

“We achieved our largest competitive crowd last year in Edinburgh and we’re hopeful of another large turnout for the Albania match."

Easter Road, meanwhile, will host two Euro 2021 qualifiers, staging the home ties against Portugal on Tuesday April 14 and Finland on Tuesday September 22.

The arena was the venue for Scotland's Group E opener in August last year, with Scotland running out 8-0 winners against Cyprus watched by a record-breaking home crowd for a competitive fixture.

Former Hibs ace Kim Little netted five while Emslie, Ross and Caroline Weir were also on target.

Shelley Kerr, a former player and manager of the Hibs Ladies side, added: “We’re delighted to be returning to Easter Road in April.

“It was a memorable night the last time we played there and we’re looking forward to playing in front of another large crowd. Hibs were brilliant hosts last August and it’s great to have another two games at Easter Road."

HibsChief Executive Leeann Dempster added: “It will be great to have the Shelley and her squad back at Easter Road.

“There is an obvious appetite for international football in Edinburgh going by August’s record-breaking crowd and we’re proud to host a group of players who inspired a nation with their first-ever World Cup qualification last summer.”

Ticket details for all three fixtures will be confirmed in due course.