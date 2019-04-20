Jermain Defoe celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

Hearts 1 - 3 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated

Rangers eased to a comfortable victory over Hearts on Saturday afternoon, with goals from Jermain Defoe, Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic. Hearts replied late on through Steven MacLean. Andy Harrow assesses the performances of a Rangers team who dominated throughout.

If there was any suspicion that Rangers would down tools with second place almost secured that was laid to rest at Tynecastle where Rangers were rampant against a limp Hearts team.

A quiet afternoon but did make one good save from Wighton. 6 (Pic: SNS/Craig Foy)

1. Allan McGregor

A quiet afternoon but did make one good save from Wighton. 6 (Pic: SNS/Craig Foy)
SNS Group
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Another solid performance from the full back. 7 Pic: Ian Rutherford/PA)

2. James Tavernier

Another solid performance from the full back. 7 Pic: Ian Rutherford/PA)
PA
PA Wire
Buy a Photo
Comfortable in defence and scored Rangers' third. 8 (Pic: SNS/Craig Williamson)

3. Nikola Katic

Comfortable in defence and scored Rangers' third. 8 (Pic: SNS/Craig Williamson)
SNS Group
Copyrighted Work
Buy a Photo
His tackle got the ball rolling for Rangers' first. 7 (Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey)

4. Jon Flanagan

His tackle got the ball rolling for Rangers' first. 7 (Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey)
SNS Group
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4