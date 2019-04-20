Hearts 1 - 3 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated

If there was any suspicion that Rangers would down tools with second place almost secured that was laid to rest at Tynecastle where Rangers were rampant against a limp Hearts team.
Rangers eased to a comfortable victory over Hearts on Saturday afternoon, with goals from Jermain Defoe, Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic. Hearts replied late on through Steven MacLean. Andy Harrow assesses the performances of a Rangers team who dominated throughout.
