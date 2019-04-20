Hearts 1 - 3 Rangers: How the Hearts players rated

Positives were few and far between for a Hearts side that went down far too limply to Rangers at Tynecastle. It was in stark contrast to the celebrations from last week as a number of players fell short of expectations.
Rangers eased to a comfortable victory over Hearts on Saturday afternoon, with goals from Jermain Defoe, Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic. Hearts replied late on through Steven MacLean. Andy Harrow assesses the performances of a Hearts team who disappointed after last weekend’s success.
