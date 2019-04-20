Hearts Uche Ikpeazu looks dejected in the second half. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

Hearts 1 - 3 Rangers: How the Hearts players rated

Rangers eased to a comfortable victory over Hearts on Saturday afternoon, with goals from Jermain Defoe, Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic. Hearts replied late on through Steven MacLean. Andy Harrow assesses the performances of a Hearts team who disappointed after last weekend’s success.

Positives were few and far between for a Hearts side that went down far too limply to Rangers at Tynecastle. It was in stark contrast to the celebrations from last week as a number of players fell short of expectations.

Unable to do much about Rangers' goals. 6 (Pic: SNS/Craig Williamson)

1. Zdenek Zlamal

Struggled to cope with Rangers attacking threat. 6 (Pic: SNS/Bruce White)

2. Michael Smith

Lost Defoe for the first and unable to stem the tide. 5 (Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey)

3. John Souttar

Contributed to the large gaps between defensive players as Rangers ran amok. 5 (Pic: SNS/Bruce White)

4. Christophe Berra

