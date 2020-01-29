'He couldn't give an exact answer' - Raith Rovers refuse to rule out Kenny Miller move

Raith Rovers aren't giving up on securing the services of free agent Kenny Miller.

The Scotsman's sister title, Fife Today, reports that Stark's Park boss John McGlynn made contact with the former Celtic, Hibs and Rangers striker after he was released by Partick Thistle last week to discuss a potential move to Kirkcaldy.

The 40-year-old took in Rovers' 4-3 win over Montrose on Saturday, sparking rumours that a deal could be in the offing. The former Livingston player-manager has indicated a desire to keep playing at as high a level as he can following his Jags departure.

But McGlynn accepts that the veteran hitman has other offers on the table and that Raith could miss out on the 69-cap former Scotland internationalist.

“Out of left-field last week Kenny became a free agent and it would be appealing to anyone to go and have a conversation with him,” McGlynn told Fife Today.

“He said he’d heard good things about myself, Paul [Smith, McGlynn's assistant] and the way we play. It was one of a number of interests that had already come to him in a short period of time, but the fact that he wanted to come watch us play was a massive boost."

McGlynn admitted that, while Miller had been enthusiastic about the League One leaders, he had several options available to him.

“We spoke to Kenny again on Monday and he was very complimentary over the way we played, and very enthusiastic, but he’s got other things going on and maybe things that will take him into a new career pathway," McGlynn said. "So he couldn’t give an exact answer yes or no."

Conceding that Raith are now playing a waiting game, McGlynn added: "There's no doubt someone like Kenny Miller is worth waiting for.

“He said if we have to move on it’s not a problem to him. We don’t want to end up with nothing, so we have to continue to look and speak and try to get something done.”