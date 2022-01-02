Hamilton win 3-0 to complete hat-trick over Queen of the South

Hamilton players celebrate after making it 2-0 during a cinch Championship match between Queen of the South and Hamilton at Palmerston Park, on January 02, 2022, in Dumfries, Scotland. (Photo by Bruce White / SNS Group)

It was an all-round impressive away performance from the Accies, who were unable to fulfil their midweek fixture against Arbroath, but kicked off 2022 with a win in Dumfries – their third over the Doonhamers this season.

Allan Johnston’s home team had also missed their final matchday of last year and were behind on 20 minutes when Mullin tapped in the rebound to his own penalty after his namesake Rae had made the save.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spot-kick was a contributing factor to the hosts being reduced to 10 men when Willie Gibson, who had been booked for dissent in the aftermath of Barry Cook’s decision when Ronan Hughes was felled in the box, was given his marching orders moments later, seemingly for continuing his complaint towards the match official.

Joshua Mullin (centre) misses a penalty during a cinch Championship match between Queen of the South and Hamilton at Palmerston Park, on January 02, 2022, in Dumfries, Scotland.

Accies doubled their advantage with 69 minutes on the clock when Hughes’ clever backheel teed up Hamilton to fire into the net.

And the visitors were out of sight seven minutes later when Mullin got his second of the game with a header at the back post.

Accies had another claim for a penalty dismissed before new signing from Borehamwood FC Ellis Brown was handed a debut by Stuart Taylor in the closing stages.

The result left Queen of the South third from bottom but gave the sixth-placed Accies back-to-back away wins and a 3-0 win to start the year – just as they had done in 2021.