Hamilton boss Brian Rice hit with 10-game ban over betting offences

Accies boss hit with lengthy ban after admitting breaching betting rules







Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has been handed an immediate five-match ban for breaching betting regulations.

Rice has also been hit with a suspended five-game suspension following a Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing.

The suspended ban is in place until the end of next season and will not be invoked on the condition that Rice regularly attends recovery meetings, does not gamble on football and his club submit a certificate each month stating that he has not gambled.

The 56-year-old admitted breaking the SFA's zero tolerance rules on betting on football matches in each of the past five seasons.