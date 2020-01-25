Hamilton 2 - 4 Livingston : Livi rampant as they strengthen top six grip

Livingston extended their winning run to four games with a hard-fought 4-2 Ladbrokes Premiership victory at Hamilton.



The game ebbed and flowed until the visitors scored twice in quick succession midway through the second half to take control and earn the points.



Livingston remain in fifth place in the table while the defeat leaves Accies in the relegation play-off spot.



This was Hamilton's first home game following the news that manager Brian Rice is to face Scottish FA charges relating to gambling and he was afforded a warm round of applause prior to kick-off.



Rice, who revealed he was struggling with a gambling addiction, will discover his fate at a hearing at Hampden on Thursday.



He made four changes from the side beaten in midweek. There was a debut for recent signing Sam Woods, while Shaun Want, Lewis Smith and Marios Ogkmpoe also started. They came in for Brian Easton, Blair Alston, Andy Dales and George Oakley.



Livingston made three changes from the team that had defeated St Johnstone. Out went Steven Lawson, Keaghan Jacobs and Scott Robinson, replaced by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Craig Sibbald and Aymen Souda.



The home side went in front with the first real chance of the match after 14 minutes. Ogkmpoe latched onto a pass before cutting it back for Want and the full-back finished convincingly for his first goal of the season.



Accies' lead lasted less than a minute. Ciaron Brown's long throw was headed out by Scott McMann but only as far as Sibbald who volleyed the ball firmly past Owain Fon Williams to put Livingston level.



The visitors then took the lead after 32 minutes. Jack McMillan sent in a cross from the right where Livi's other full-back Taylor-Sinclair was able to head in from under the crossbar.



Robbie McCrorie was at fault when Hamilton equalised after 57 minutes. McMann's corner was headed goalwards by Markus Fjortfoft where the on-loan Rangers goalkeeper could only push it tamely back into play. Woods had the easiest of headers for a debut goal.



Again, though, Hamilton joy would be brief. Referee Bobby Madden - with help from his assistant Alastair Mather - felt Ogkmpoe had used an arm to deal with a cross and awarded a penalty. Fon Williams got a hand to Stevie Lawless' effort but could not keep it out.



Livingston made it 4-2 four minutes later. Lyndon Dykes cut the ball back and Scott Pittman redirected it over the line.