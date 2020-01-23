Graham Dorrans turned down MK Dons move to show loyalty to Dundee

Graham Dorrans has revealed he almost opted for a move to MK Dons – but insists his loyalty to Dundee was too strong.

The former Rangers midfielder has signed a new 18-month deal with James McPake’s Championship challengers which keeps him at Dens Park until 2021 after looking like he was on the verge of returning down south.

Dorrans, 32, has recaptured top form since joining Dundee back in September having left boyhood idols Rangers following an injury-hit stint at Ibrox.

The fans’ favourite, who had previous spells at English outfits West Brom and Norwich, has caught the eye with a string of polished performances and seemed set to seal a return south of the border with Russell Martin’s League One outfit.

But Dorrans felt he had unfinished business at Dens after being handed the chance to kickstart his career there.

Dorrans said: “I am pleased to know what is happening with my foreseeable future.

“I had a couple of conversations but I thought it was right to stay here and continue the football I have been playing for the last six months. I have enjoyed myself getting back playing.

“To be honest, I had a chat and went down to MK and had a look. It is a great stadium and they are a lovely club but I just thought for family reasons it was more suitable to play here. If I had been moving back down south then I probably would have been going on my own. So that was something that came into it but it wasn’t the only decision.

“I have enjoyed the four months I have been here, I have played 16 times for Dundee and am back enjoying my football again. That was the main reason for staying here.

“It was a difficult spell, the 18 months I spent out injured so you could say that I am showing loyalty to Dundee.”

Meanwhile, Dundee head for East End Park tonight determined to return to winning ways with victory over play-off rivals Dunfermline.

Dorrans said: “They are just behind us in fifth place so they will be looking to get a win to claw some points back but we are looking to pull further away.

“Obviously last week was disappointing in the Scottish Cup but Motherwell are a good side.

“We move on and hopefully we can get the three points at Dunfermline and create a little gap from the play-off spots to outside it.”