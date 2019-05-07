Graeme Shinnie joins Derby County from Aberdeen on three-year deal

Derby have announced the signing of Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old Scotland international midfielder will officially complete the free transfer switch when his Dons deal expires at the end of June.

Rams boss Frank Lampard told the club’s website: “Graeme will be an excellent addition to our squad for next season and beyond.

“He has been an extremely consistent performer for Aberdeen. He’s someone we’ve watched very closely and we think he will fit into our squad with his ability, attitude and characteristics.

“He has the rest of the season to conclude with Aberdeen but we look forward to welcoming Graeme to Derby County when he reports for pre-season training ahead of next season.”

Shinnie, who could yet be a Premier League player when he meets up with his new team-mates, said: “I’m looking forward to testing myself in English football and getting the next stage of my career started.

“This is a great opportunity for me to come to a club with such exciting potential as Derby County and I have been impressed with the manager’s plans for the future.”