Gordon Strachan reveals battle with depression in wake of ‘clumsy’ comments

Gordon Strachan has revealed he battled depression in the wake of the controversy which led to Sky no longer using him on its programmes.

The former Manchester United and Scotland star admitted he made a “clumsy mistake” when he appeared to conflate racism issues in the game with the former Sunderland player Adam Johnson’s conviction for child sex offences.

Strachan was not a Sky employee, but it is understood the broadcaster will not be using him again in the wake of the comments made on a panel show.

And Strachan says the reaction to his words have taken a toll on both himself and his family.

Speaking to The Times, Strachan said: “After 47 years in the game I’m now having to try and justify myself.

“I don’t want to be known for that clumsy mistake. It’s heartbreaking. I’m truly sorry for the clumsiness of my words.

“I got persecuted, humiliated and embarrassed for something that was clumsy. I wouldn’t put my worst enemy through those three days.

“I didn’t eat, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t speak to people. It affected my family. I still get it now. When I’m sitting on my own, it’s ‘woah’. I’ve been depressed.”

