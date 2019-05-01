Glenrothes Strollers bid to join East of Scotland league rejected – but Juniors accepted

Glenrothes Strollers’ ambitions of playing East of Scotland football next season have been dashed after their application to join the senior league was rejected.

However, Glenrothes Juniors had their bid accepted after meeting all the requirements and will join the East of Scotland League in time for the start of next season.

The vote took place last week and the Strollers were knocked back due to their ground at Overstenton Park being “too open” with no enclosure, meaning fans could potentially come in and out from anywhere around the ground without having to pay to get in.

The Strollers could apply to the league again next year, which they intend to do. The Strollers resigned from the Kingdom of Fife amateur league in March.

The club will have a committee meeting on Monday to discuss the way forward.

Chair of the Strollers, Fiona Redpath told the Gazette: “It was a monetary thing, you have to pay to get into East of Scotland games and our park was too open.

“It is a little bit disappointing, there is a team all prepared and set up to move forward.

“It would have been beneficial for our younger players but we just have to look forward. We will look at this and hope to apply again in the future.

“There is still lots to be excited about at the club.

“We have just started our over 35s team on a Friday night, our girls section is continuing to grow and doing really well, and we’ve got a few of our teams in cup finals.”

Last Sunday the Strollers’ 2002 side won the League Cup final after a 3-2 win over Benarty on penalties.