Glenrothes boss quits club

Glenrothes FC manager Barry Cockburn has quit the club.

The Warout boss tendered his resignation following Saturday’s humiliating 8-1 derby defeat at the hands of St Andrews United, though gave “work commitments” as the reason for his departure.

Cockburn leaves the club sitting in a respectable sixth in the East of Scotland Conference B league table with five wins from ten games played.

Peter McQuade, club chairman, said this morning: “Last night the club accepted the resignation of Barry Cockburn as manager of Glenrothes Football Club due to work commitments.

“The committee would like to thank Barry for his contribution over the last 14 months and wish him all the best for the future.

“In order to maintain stability within the club the committee have moved quickly to appoint Kevin Smith and John Martin as co-managers with the appointment of new coaches to follow.

“The committee would like to wish Kev and John all the best in their new roles at the club.”