Glenavon: All you need to know about Raith Rovers’ Challenge Cup opponents

Raith Rovers have been drawn at home against Northern Irish side Glenavon in Round Four of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

The semi-professional side from Lurgan in County Armagh, were formed in 1889 and play in the Dankse Bank Premiership, the highest division in the Northern Ireland Football League.

They progressed to play Rovers in the Challenge Cup thanks to a 3-0 win over Formartine United in the last round.

Player/manager Gary Hamilton’s side finished third in their league table last season behind Ballymena United and champions Linfield, qualifying for the Irish Europa League play-offs where they were knocked out at the semi-final stage by Glentoran.

They also lifted the Mid-Ulster Cup last season, beating Warrenpoint Town 4-3 in the final and top scorer in 2018/19 was forward Stephen Murray who notched up an impressive 27 goals.

In a Europa League tie in 2018, though they were ultimately knocked out over two legs, Glenavon famously defeated Swedish side Molde – conquerors of Celtic in the same competition in 2015 – by two goals to one at their home ground Mourneview Park.

Rovers will meet their Irish opponents at Stark’s Park on Saturday, October 12.