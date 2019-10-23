Glasgow City make it 13 league titles in a row - and Leanne Ross has had a hand in all of them

Glasgow City overcame dismal conditions in Wishaw to dismantle Motherwell 10-0 and win a Scottish record 13th successive league title. They are now on the same mark as Europe’s top club Lyon, but still four short of the record sequence run up by clubs from the Faroe Islands and Bosnia.

“There’s a lot of pleasure to take from this,” head coach Scott Booth said. “It’s great to finally have the title in the bag. It’s crazy to think just how good 13-in-a-row is, and how good they have been as a club and a team over these years.

“The standard the players showed tonight was fantastic. It was a difficult pitch and conditions weren’t ideal, but some of the football they played was top drawer.

“Their attitude has been different class from the kick-off this season. They’ve already had a fantastic season but we still want more.”

City needed all three points to clinch the title with three games to spare and they wasted no time. Top scorer Kirsty Howat got her first of the night after five minutes from a Leanne Ross corner and Ross, the 38-year-old City captain and only player to have featured in all 13 title-winning seasons, also sent over the delivery for the second goal, headed home by central defender Jenna Clark.

Howat scored her second, and City’s third, midway through the half and a bad mistake by the Motherwell keeper allowed Megan Foley to make it four.

Clare Shine and Leanne Crichton added two more, with Ross again the provider for both. The right-back then capped an amazing personal 45 minutes which included five assists with a trademark free-kick from just outside the box to make it 7-0 at half time.

With a game against Hibernian on Sunday, Booth took Ross off at the break but after a lull in the scoring the rout continued. Hayley Sinclair got two in ten minutes and Jordan McLintock made it ten near the end.