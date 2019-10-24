Glasgow City deserve better than winning the league title at a sports centre

The contrast between women’s football in Scotland and England was thrown into sharp focus yesterday as the dust settled on Glasgow City’s record-extending 13th consecutive league championship triumph.

City beat Motherwell 10-0 away on Wednesday night to clinch the title but some of the shine was taken off by the fact that the match was played at a sports centre in Wishaw.

Glasgow City's Hayley Lauder. Picture: Craig Foy/SNS

“Just won a league title in a public park at a sports centre,” tweeted Hayley Lauder, one of City’s most experienced players. “Not how I envisaged the game in 2019. Women’s football is one the most inclusive sports and we pride ourselves on that. However, this venue was not accessible for all our fans.”

It all seemed a far cry from the Barclays FA Women’s Super League as it was announced yesterday that Anfield will host its first women’s match with the staging of the Merseyside derby next month.

“This is an historic moment for women’s football on Merseyside,” Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore said about the game against Everton on 17 November.

“We’re incredibly proud to have our women’s team play their first league game at Anfield and for it to be a Merseyside derby against Everton makes it extra special.”

It follows on from the season opener between Manchester City and Manchester United in September which was played in front of more than 31,000 fans at the Etihad.

Lauder’s Scotland team-mate Caroline Weir scored the winning goal for Manchester City that day.

Glasgow City’s story is a remarkable one and deserves a bigger stage.