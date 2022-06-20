The former Hibs manager will return to the game for the first time since being sacked from his post at Easter Road in December.

Ross said it was the first time he had felt “that real buzz of excitement” after speaking to clubs on both sides of the Border as he deliberated over his next step.

Ross, 46, was initially expected to make his return across the street at Dens Park last month but talks broke down with Dundee, where he spent time as a youth player in the early 1990s.

Despite growing up in Falkirk, he travelled to watch Dundee play for a spell before joining the Dark Blues as an apprentice.

Now he has been charged with leading Dundee United back into Europe for the first time in a decade. United, who finished fourth last season under Tam Courts, will enter the Europa Conference League at the third qualifying stage. Ross said he understood United’s “historical standing in the game”.

United confirmed that Ross, whose long-time assistant John Potter has been appointed manager at Kelty Hearts, will work with the backroom staff of Liam Fox, Adam Asghar, son of the club’s sporting director Tony, and incoming goalkeeper coach Craig Hinchcliffe.

Ross has stressed that he feels re-energised and will take charge of pre-season training when the players return on Thursday.

“I’ve had a spell out of management and was happy to have a break,” said Ross.

“I’ve had offers from Scotland, England and overseas to return to work but I haven’t had that real buzz of excitement that you need to go in and do a good job.

“In all the conversations I’ve had with the club, I’ve felt that buzz and excitement. I firmly believe I’ve been given a fantastic opportunity at a terrific football club.

“What we did last year was brilliant, but the challenge is to deliver consistent success to the club.

“There’s a historical aspect to this too. I grew up with Scottish football and I understand Dundee United’s historical standing in the game.

“It’s already a big club but the potential is there for it to continue growing.

“I’ve got to deliver success to meet those expectations. But part of the attraction for me is the fact there is big expectation from the fans. That’s something I’ve had at a lot of my previous clubs. It’s something I’ll embrace.”

Tony Asghar hailed the appointment of “one of the best managers we could have brought to the club”. United parted company with Courts last week and Ross was very quickly installed as the No 1 target.

“He’s vastly experienced, he knows how to plan and build a squad,” said Asghar.

“We have been working through a strategic plan for the last three and half years and this is an exciting part of that journey.