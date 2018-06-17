German fire smoulders but Jerome Boateng has belief

We need the greed, we need the fire,” said Germany’s Jerome Boateng, as he tried to justify his belief that the defending champions can turn a lacklustre build-up into another spell of world domination.

Winning the 2014 event in Rio, then adding to their reputation with a 100 per cent record in the 2018 qualifiers, they also enjoyed victory in the Confederations Cup last year, but as they attempted to keep things ticking over and fine tune things in the run-up to Russia, they have looked less impressive.

Of the four games played this year, the only victory came at the expense of Saudi Arabia and even then it was a narrow triumph, against a side that was thumped 5-0 by a poor Russian side in their opening game of this tournament. Faced with other major contenders, Spain and Brazil, they drew one, lost the other, and then stumbled to another loss at the hands of Austria. Which all combines to punctuate the form of Joachim Low’s men with a big question mark.

But Boateng is only one of the players who have played down any concerns and history would appear to offer credence to his suggestion that friendlies are not the realm where a nation that feeds off greed and fire should be judged.

Throughout their perfect campaign Die Mannschaft hit a new high for the Uefa qualifiers, netting 43 goals. More impressively was the spread of goals, with 21 of the 34 players involved getting on the scoresheet and when it comes to the serious business of tournament football, in 18 appearances at major finals, Germany have reached an incredible 13 semis and contested the main prize eight times, lifting the trophy on four occasions.

“When you’re world champions, Confederations Cup winners and No 1 in the Fifa rankings for three or four years, then you’re being hunted down,” Low said in the build-up to this World Cup.

But, while they know they are in their rivals’ sights, they have targets of their own to drive them and feed the fire. Primary among them is the collective desire to become the first nation to successfully defend the biggest trophy in the game since Brazil achieved that feat in 1962.

Thomas Muller has the individual carrot of chasing down Miroslav Klose as the competition’s all-time top scorer, aware that six goals would take him equal, while Low could become only the second coach to have won the World Cup twice.

Plenty of incentives to stoke fires that have simply smouldered rather than roared in recent months.

The return of Manuel Neuer has bolstered belief in the camp that they can make a bright start and build momentum as they so often do on this stage.

Opening against Mexico, a side they defeated 4-1 during last year’s Confederations Cup, both teams just want the talking to stop and the action to begin.

They have both courted controversy, with German fans booing Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan after they posed for a photograph alongside Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while the Mexicans were also caught with their pants down.

Their departure was shrouded in scandal after nine members of the World Cup squad reportedly invited around 30 prostitutes along to a farewell party held in the wake of their friendly win over Scotland earlier this month.

But, like Germany, Mexico qualified with ease for their seventh successive World Cup, completing the deed with three games to spare. Having become accustomed to the biggest stage of them all, the underdogs believe they have improved since their last head to head with the Germans and are undaunted by the task they face in their opening Group F match.

“We speak a lot about them and we consider them clearly superior,” said Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo, who signed a four-year deal with Eintracht Frankfurt in May after spending the past season on loan with the Bundesliga club. “But no one is unbeatable. In football, the difference between levels has decreased and there are lots of other factors.”

Much will come down to who can triumph in key battles. Hector Herrera will come up against one of Germany’s top men in Toni Kroos and he will have to work hard to command enough ball to not only limit the Real Madrid star’s options but make inroads of his own. Blessed with decent defensive attributes, which will prove useful, if utilised properly by Mexico he can also give them attacking clout and ensure Germany do not have it all their own way.

But even then, if they have rediscovered that fire in their bellies and the greed for more success, the hosts are likely to prove too much.

It was Gary Lineker who once joked that: “Football is a simple game: 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win.” Others who are bigger and better than Mexico will still have a say on whether that is the case again this summer. But often the best jokes have an element of truth in them and it will take something special for Mexico to douse the flames and rewrite the punchline.