Gary Lineker to 'step back' from Match Of The Day until BBC reach agreement on 'his use of social media'

Gary Lineker will “step back” from presenting Match of the Day until there is “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media” following his tweets which criticised Government immigration policy, a BBC spokesman said.

It follows a row over impartiality after he criticised the UK governments new asylum policy.

The presenter, the face of the BBC’s football coverage, compared language used by politicians in Rishi Sunak’s government regarding small boats and asylum seekers as similar to “that used by Germany in the 30s”.

The Match Of The Day host branded the plans to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel as “immeasurably cruel”.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker leaves his home in London following reports that the BBC is to have a "frank conversation" with the ex-England striker after Home Secretary Suella Braverman branded as "irresponsible" the TV presenter's comments in which he compared the language used to launch the Government's new asylum policy to 1930s Germany. Picture date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. James Manning/PA Wire