Gary Lineker to 'step back' from Match Of The Day until BBC reach agreement on 'his use of social media'
Gary Lineker will “step back” from presenting Match of the Day until there is “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media” following his tweets which criticised Government immigration policy, a BBC spokesman said.
It follows a row over impartiality after he criticised the UK governments new asylum policy.
The presenter, the face of the BBC’s football coverage, compared language used by politicians in Rishi Sunak’s government regarding small boats and asylum seekers as similar to “that used by Germany in the 30s”.