Gary Holt urges more of the same from Livingston

Livingston manager Gary Holt will tell his players to stick to what earned them success last time Rangers visited West Lothian when Steven Gerrard’s side return today.

Dolly Menga’s goal earned the West Lothian side a 1-0 win in September as Holt’s men frustrated their visitors and caused them problems with their direct play.

Holt, who faces a shortage of strikers with Menga among those on the sidelines, said: “It’s a foundation to look back on, it’s something to give the players confidence.

“Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t an easy game, we didn’t dominate. There were spells we weren’t comfortable, there were spells Rangers had a lot of possession, but we got the goal and had other chances. We limited them to few chances. So, we need to get back to that and do that today.

“If we think we can go toe to toe and outclass Rangers and be more skilful than them, it’s not going to happen. We need to stick to our game plan and how we play.”

Holt got more tips on how to overcome Rangers when his former club, Kilmarnock, beat Gerrard’s men on Wednesday.

“We always look at what other teams do against them, and other teams will look at how we played against them here, how we adapted and got a foothold in the game,” he said. “It’s good these days with all the analysis you can pick ideas up from, but it’s about implementing how you are going to play. If we worry about how Rangers are going to play we may as well not turn up.

“We need to worry abut how we play, how we adapt, how we are going to chase the game and put pressure on them, and if we do that enough times, hopefully we can get something out the game.”