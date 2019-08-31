Gary Holt to miss Livingston game after hospital admission

Have your say

Livingston manager Gary Holt will not be in charge for Saturday afternoon's tie with St Mirren after being admitted to hospital.

Holt has spent the last few days in hospital and is progressing well, according to The Daily Record, but has yet to be released.

It means Holt's assistant, David Martindale will take charge for the home clash against Jim Goodwin's men.

The players had been made aware on Friday of their boss' situation, with Martindale taking training.

Livingston currently sit in third in the table after three games.