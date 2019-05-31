From Robertson to Snodgrass: The 11 Scottish payers who've played in the English Premier League this season

Scroll down and click through the pages to take a look at the Scots playig in the English Premier League.

1. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) 842 Premier League minutes played as Fulham were relegated to the Championship Getty Buy a Photo

2. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) The young Scot played 862 minutes for the Red Devils in his break out season at Old Trafford. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) 1,431 minutes played for the Saints this campaign. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Phil Bardsley (Burnley) The former Sunderland full-back has played 1,672 minutes for manager Sean Dyche this season. Getty Buy a Photo

