The 11 Scottish players who've played in the English Premier League this season.

From Robertson to Snodgrass: The 11 Scottish payers who've played in the English Premier League this season

During 2013/14 Scotland boasted 20 players plying their trade south of the boarder - now, that number is down to just 11.

Scroll down and click through the pages to take a look at the Scots playig in the English Premier League.

842 Premier League minutes played as Fulham were relegated to the Championship

1. Kevin McDonald (Fulham)

842 Premier League minutes played as Fulham were relegated to the Championship
Getty
Buy a Photo
The young Scot played 862 minutes for the Red Devils in his break out season at Old Trafford.

2. Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

The young Scot played 862 minutes for the Red Devils in his break out season at Old Trafford.
Getty
Buy a Photo
1,431 minutes played for the Saints this campaign.

3. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

1,431 minutes played for the Saints this campaign.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The former Sunderland full-back has played 1,672 minutes for manager Sean Dyche this season.

4. Phil Bardsley (Burnley)

The former Sunderland full-back has played 1,672 minutes for manager Sean Dyche this season.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3