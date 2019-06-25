French defender Mendy signs for Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers have announced their ninth signing of the close season.

Central defender Fernandy Mendy has put pen to paper at Stark’s Park after he impressed during a loan spell earlier on this year.

He follows signing number eight, goalkeeper Ross Munro, who joined on loan from Ross County yesterday.

Mendy, known as ‘Nando’ to his friends and teammates, has been playing in France’s lower leagues since graduating from the under 17 squad at Saint Nazaire and then going on to play for his hometown team Angers in CFA2 Group A.

He spent the last two seasons at National League 3 team La Flèche RC, and came to Scotland in April where he trained with the Rovers squad.

Manager John McGlynn said: “Nando was on trial here earlier this year, and after Euan Murray moved on we were keen to bring him back to sign for us.

“He’ll provide a strong presence at centre back and we’re looking forward to seeing him in a competitive setting.”