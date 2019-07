We are a step closer to discovering which teams will reach the knockout stages of the League Cup. As ever, a few of the country's bigger sides have had their struggles. Scroll through to find out the winners and losers.

1. L: Steve Brown (St Johnstone) St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown will have seen his side slip to defeat to Ross County and realise Tommy Wright's need for reinforcements. The budget, he has said, is spent. He will have to find more pennies somewhere. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. W: Bill Mckay (Ross County) Once one of the most respected strikers in the top flight, he has gained a 'relegator' tag due to his involvement in Dundee United, Inverness CT's and Ross County's relegations. He seems to have found his goalscoring boots once more. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. L: Chris Kane (St Johnstone) When Chris Kane raced through on goal against Ross County there was an inevitability about the end product: A miss. He was subbed not long after and manager Tommy Wright confirmed the need for a striker. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. W: James Scott (Motherwell) As of yet there doesn't seem to be a certain starter to lead the Motherwell attack. The promising Scott scored one and got in good positions in the 4-0 win over Greenock Morton. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more