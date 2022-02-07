The second half of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is well underway. Are you needing to save your season, or just needing to stretch your lead at the top?

The Premier League season is back in its groove after a weekend away, and managers are looking to stay in front of friends and family as we approach a double game week, while slow starters are aiming to claw back lost ground by transferring in some of the league’s top point scorers.

Whether you’re planning on using your wildcard, or looking to be shrewd and make those little free transfer tweaks to your team, The Scotsman Fantasy Football Show is here to help, as we assess which players you should include in your FPL ahead of a big week of Premier League football.

The FPL rules offer four options, specifically the wildcard, free hit, bench boost and triple captain - all which offer avenues to boost your score in any given gameweek, though when to use each options could be a defining moment in your quest for fantasy league glory.

What is the FPL wildcard and when can I use it?

The wildcard option allows you to make unlimited changes to your team – and crucially – doesn’t incur any point hits.

All FPL managers are given one free transfer per week – or two free transfers if you have a 'roll over' transfer – whereas the FPL Wildcard gives you unlimited transfers. Be careful when using it though, as it cannot be cancelled once activated.

When is the next FPL double game week?

The FA Cup takes precedence at the weekend, but the Premier League will be back in action just days later, with a full set of fixtures in midweek.

Every Premier League team will be in action, with the games spread across Tuesday – Thursday. All transfers for this week must be concluded by Tuesday 8 February at 6.15pm.

However, the next double gameweek takes place on week 25, which commences on Saturday 12 February.

Who should be your star signing this week and who should be your FPL captain?

With 177 points, Liverpool’s Mo Salah has far and wide the highest points scorer in the league this season – however – with the Egyptian reaching the final of the Afcon on Thursday evening, it is unlikely we’ll see him feature until at least next weekend.

His Liverpool team mate Sadio Mane is also in exactly the same situation, so we would avoid putting them in your team this week.

It’s hard to look at anyone other than Manchester City star Kevin DeBruyne.

The Cityzens face Brentford at The Etihad on Wednesday, where they have won nine of their 11 home games, scoring 32 goals and conceding just six – City will be big favourites, and it’s likely the Belgian playmaker will be the one to make things happen. Transfer him in if you haven’t already got him, and stick the captain armband on him.

Who is a FPL bargain buy?

There are a number of new signings in line to start for their new clubs, with Burnley’s new £12 million man Wout Weghorst likely to lead the Claret’s forward line, while Dele Alli and Donny Van de Beek will be aiming to kick start their careers at Everton, where Frank Lampard will be in charge for the first time.

However, our bargain buy for gameweek 24 is West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

Hardly a secret, the former Hull City forward has been in scintillating form all season, yet still only costs FPL managers £6.9 million. A genuine bargain.