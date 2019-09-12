Fort William record first league win in 882 days

Fort William defeated Clachnacuddin 1-0 at Claggan Park last night to record their first win in the Highland League in 882 days.

The perennial basement club of Highland football have been showing signs of a revival in recent weeks. Having gone 73 games without a win in any competition they defeated Nairn County 5-2 in a North of Scotland Cup clash at the end of July. That prompted congratulatory messages from around the UK. Ian Blackford, the MP for Ross, Skye & Lochaber, called it “a great story of perseverance and dedication”.

Last night’s win was even more impressive. Their first league victory in two years and three months came courtesy of a goal from Jack Brown.