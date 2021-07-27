Former Leeds and Middlesbrough analyst to lead Aberdeen recruitment regime

Aberdeen have brought Darren Mowbray north from Burnley (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Darren Mowbray, a former analyst at Leeds United and Middlesbrough, will join the Dons’ backroom team assisting Stephen Glass with players as head of recruitment after leaving Burnley.

The club said Mowbray’s CV stood out among ‘high quality candidates from a variety of backgrounds based domestically and overseas’ and the new man will be tasked with finding exciting local, homegrown players for the club’s Academy and supplementing the first-team squad with external targets.

Director of football Steve Gunn, who oversees the football structure in the Granite City, said filling the role was “ a critical appointment” in the overall Dons philosophy.

"Darren clearly has an outstanding CV and his experience across multiple markets will undoubtedly be of benefit to us.

“His early experience at Leeds United as Head of Performance Analysis also uniquely places him to complement our data-led approach to player recruitment with ‘traditional’ scouting and networking.

“Darren will focus on developing our scouting network and reach, enhancing our scouting data analysis and will also work with the existing Academy recruitment structure and Head of Academy Recruitment, Jim Fraser, to ensure a consistency of approach to our player recruitment processes.”

Mowbray added: “The club's data driven focus to player recruitment, incorporated with targeted live scouting is crucial in modern day football and is strongly aligned with my own background, experiences and skillset.

“The aim is to bring into line recruitment throughout the academy to the first team, which will allow us to continue producing exciting homegrown players, supplemented with talent from other markets.”