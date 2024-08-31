Former Hibs, Leeds and Cardiff defender Sol Bamba dies aged 39
Bamba. who played for the Edinburgh side between 2008 and 2011 and Dunfermline between 2006 and 2008, had been employed at Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced the news late on Saturday night.
A club statement read: “Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community.”
Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while at Cardiff, but was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy and returned to play again for the Bluebirds and Middlesbrough.
His career saw him win 46 international appearances for the Ivory Coast.
Hibs posted on X: “Everyone at Hibernian Football Club is devestated to hear of the passing of former Hibee Sol Bamba.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol.”
In a statement, Leeds said: “Everyone at LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former LUFC captain Sol Bamba has passed away,
“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts.”
Middlesbrough wrote: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol’s family and friends at this time. RIP Sol”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.