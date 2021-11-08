Former Celtic target Eddie Howe confirmed as next Newcastle boss

Eddie Howe. (Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Howe, who came close to taking over at Celtic in the summer before Ange Postecoglou pitched up at Parkhead, signed a two and a half year deal with the Magpies’ new owners, 18 months after leaving Bournemouth.

The confirmation ends weeks of speculation following the multi-million pound take-over on Tyneside and Steve Bruce’s departure from the club which is still in search of its first win of the English Premier League season.

Among candidates linked with the role were Howe, and his one-time expected Old Firm rival Steven Gerrard. Former Arsenal coach Unai Emery was also heavily linked as were Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre.

Howe’s appointment ends the club’s speculation and that of his own following his protracted courtship with Celtic which fell at the final hour last May with the south-coast based boss opting not to move to Scotland.

Agreeing to move to the north-east, he said: "It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

"I would like to thank the club's owners for this opportunity and thank the club's supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together."

Newcastle United co-owner, Amanda Staveley said: "We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.

"As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

"He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here.”

Howe has previously managed at Burnley and had two spells at Bournemouth where he also served as a player, taking over as manager aged 29 in December 2006. He replaces Steve Bruce and takes over the reins from Magpies’ caretaker manager Graeme Jones.