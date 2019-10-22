Former Bairn Mark Kerr named as Ayr United manager

Have your say

Former Falkirk captain Mark Kerr has been named manager of Ayr United.

The midfielder, a product of the Bairns youth system , replaces Ian McCall who left Somerset Park for Partick Thistle earlier this month.

Kerr re-joined former Falkirk boss Ian McCall at Ayr almost two years ago. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Kerr previously held a coaching role with the Honest Men, and has coached youth teams at the Forth Valley Academy and Graeme High performance school in the past.

He applied for the Falkirk manager’s job in the wake of Peter Houston’s departure in 2017 but his bid alongside Lee Miller was unsuccessful.