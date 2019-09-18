Forfar manager and coach escape serious injury in 'horrific head-on motorway collision'

Forfar manager Jim Weir and first team coach Barry Sellars are recovering at home after the pair were involved in a serious car crash on the way home from training on Tuesday night.





The duo had not long left Stenhousemuir's Ochilview stadium following a Loons training session when the collision happened.

Weir and Sellars were rushed to Forth Valley Hospital with severe whiplash injuries and multiple cuts and bruises but were discharged overnight. The driver of the other vehicle also escaped serious injury in the head-on collision.

A statement from the Station Park side posted on the club's Facebook page read: "Forfar Athletic officials are delighted to report that manager Jim Weir and first team coach Barry Sellars are now recovering well at home having been involved in a horrific head-on motorway collision not long after leaving Ochilview following last night’s training session.

"Knowing both, they will be keen to be in the dugout no doubt come Saturday afternoon, but they will also take the required medical advice we are sure before any firm decision is made.

"All Loons supporters will, we are sure, be wishing Jim and Barry all the best following this harrowing experience and also a speedy recovery to full fitness."

Supporters of Forfar as well as rival clubs sent their best wishes to the trio. The League One side host Montrose on Saturday.